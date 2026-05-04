Goje’s Replacement Sparks Backlash Over 2027 APC Consensus Move In Gombe

Tension is mounting within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State following the announcement of consensus candidates for the 2027 National Assembly elections.

The controversy centres on the replacement of incumbent senator Danjuma Goje with Mohammed Ahmadu Deba as the party’s flagbearer for Gombe Central Senatorial District, a move that has triggered sharp reactions and intensified political realignments in the state.

Supporters of Senator Goje have rejected the decision, describing the process as flawed and legally questionable.

In a statement signed by Saidu Muazu Kumo, Goje’s camp alleged that the consensus meeting held at the Government House in Gombe excluded several duly recognised aspirants.

READ ALSO: Ex-Minister Pantami Rejects Gombe APC Consensus Arrangement For 2027 Gov Poll

They cited provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, insisting that only direct primaries or a consensus arrangement agreed to by all aspirants can produce legitimate candidates.

According to the group, the exclusion of aspirants who purchased nomination forms renders the outcome invalid. They warned that any attempt to impose a candidate would violate electoral laws and undermine internal party democracy.

The development has further deepened political divisions within Gombe Central, particularly between Akko and Yamaltu-Deba local government areas.

Earlier, a high-level delegation from Akko—including traditional rulers and political leaders—visited Governor Inuwa Yahaya at the Government House.

While commending his administration, the delegation called for the rotation of the senatorial seat to Yamaltu-Deba on grounds of equity and fairness, noting that Akko has held the position since 2011.

Governor Yahaya described their position as a reflection of unity and fairness and pledged to forward their concerns to the APC national leadership.

However, in a contrasting development, another group of grassroots politicians from Akko declared support for the continuation of Senator Goje’s tenure.

At a gathering in Shugleez Hall, the group maintained that there are no constitutional barriers to his re-election. In a letter addressed to APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, they argued that Goje’s experience and political influence remain vital to the party’s electoral success.

Some constituents also dismissed the rotation argument, describing Goje as a seasoned politician with a proven track record.

With both camps firmly divided—between rotation and continuity—and a disputed consensus arrangement already in place, the contest for the Gombe Central senatorial seat is shaping up into a major test of internal democracy within the APC.

As the 2027 general elections approach, how the party manages the escalating internal rift may prove decisive for its unity and electoral strength in Gombe State.