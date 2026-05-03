Ex-Minister Pantami Rejects Gombe APC Consensus Arrangement For 2027 Gov Poll

Former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has rejected the process that led to the emergence of Jamilu Gwamna as the Gombe State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 general election.

Pantami, who is also a governorship aspirant in the state and a member of the APC, described it as unlawful.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Pantami, who is also a governorship aspirant, said he was in Abuja when he received news of what he termed a “coronation” of candidates across elective positions in the state.

READ ALSO: APC Announces Gwamna As Gombe Gov Candidate For 2027 Election

He argued that the process could not qualify as a valid consensus, insisting that all aspirants who purchased and completed nomination forms must be involved and give written consent.

Citing provisions of the Electoral Act, Pantami maintained that political parties were limited to only two methods of candidate selection — consensus and direct primaries.

According to him, consensus can only stand where all cleared aspirants voluntarily step down in writing.

He added that where even one aspirant declined, the party was required to conduct a direct primary.

“The action is completely contrary to the provisions of the law, the directive of the National Party, and the instruction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said in a statement signed by Suleiman Mohammed on behalf of members of the Pantamiyya Movement..

The former minister further alleged that the development disregarded both legal provisions and internal party guidelines.

While calling on his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, he signaled readiness to challenge the outcome.

“We urge our supporters to get ready for direct primaries… Our legal team is also working on addressing the challenges,” he added.

Pantami also disclosed that efforts were underway to resolve what he described as “major challenges” in the party’s membership database in the state, ahead of any potential primary election.

The APC in Gombe State has yet to officially respond to the concerns raised, as political developments continue to unfold ahead of the 2027 general elections.