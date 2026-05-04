[VIDEO] We’re Determined To Fight So PDP’s Soul Won’t Be An Appendage Of APC — Ememobong

Ini Ememobong, National Publicity Secretary of the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed that the group will resist any attempt to align the party with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

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Ememobong, in an interview on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing it of bias and questioning its handling of ongoing legal disputes involving the party.

He argued that INEC, as a party to proceedings at the Court of Appeal, should refrain from actions that could undermine judicial outcomes.

Despite the legal battles spanning multiple courts, he maintained that the faction remains resolute.