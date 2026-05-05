IN PICTURES: Bold, Sculptural, Other Defining Looks At 2026 Met Gala ‘Costume Art’ 

The 2026 Met Gala was a striking fusion of fashion and fine art, as celebrities embraced this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” with daring, body-focused designs on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The event, held annually on the first Monday in May, marked the opening of the museum’s spring exhibition, which explores the relationship between clothing and the human form across centuries.

With a dress code titled “Fashion is Art,” attendees leaned into experimental silhouettes, anatomy-inspired pieces, and garments that blurred the line between couture and sculpture.

Co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, the night doubled as a major fundraiser for the Costume Institute, while also setting the tone for fashion’s biggest conversations.

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Among the standout appearances, Beyoncé made a commanding return to the Met Gala after a decade, stepping out in a dramatic skeleton-inspired gown designed by Olivier Rousteing.

The look, paired with a sweeping feathered cape, quickly became one of the night’s defining moments, especially as she arrived alongside Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

As expected, Rihanna turned heads with an elaborate, jewel-encrusted ensemble by Maison Margiela, reportedly featuring tens of thousands of embellishments.

Arriving fashionably late with A$AP Rocky, she described herself as both “the art and the artist,” perfectly echoing the evening’s concept.

Elsewhere, Kylie Jenner embraced sculptural storytelling in a custom Schiaparelli corset design that appeared to peel away in layers, revealing body-like textures beneath.

Cardi B opted for exaggerated lace forms in a dramatic Marc Jacobs creation, while tennis star Naomi Osaka delivered one of the night’s most talked-about transformations with a mid-carpet outfit reveal.

A wave of artistic interpretations ran through the carpet, from hand-painted garments and surreal silhouettes to pieces mimicking classical sculptures. Emma Chamberlain impressed in a painterly look inspired by archival Mugler designs, while Alexa Chung nodded to impressionist art in a flowing Dior gown adorned with lily pad motifs.

Other notable appearances included SZA, Anne Hathaway, Madonna and Gracie Abrams, all of whom embraced the theme with bold, imaginative designs.

Some attendees, including Bad Bunny and Heidi Klum, leaned fully into theatrical “costume” territory, further pushing the boundaries of the dress code.

This year’s exhibition, set to run until January 2027, frames fashion’s evolving place within museum culture, highlighting themes of body diversity, identity, and artistic expression.

On the red carpet, those ideas translated into a night of spectacle, innovation, and, at times, debate over who best captured the spirit of “Fashion is Art.”