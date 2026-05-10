AMVCA 2026: I Lost My Mum Seven Days Before ‘To Kill A Monkey’ Was Released – Bucci Franklin

Nigerian actor Bucci Franklin fought back tears at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in ‘To Kill a Monkey.’

At the ceremony held on Saturday in Lagos, the 39-year-old actor revealed that he lost his mother just seven days before the series was released in July 2025.

Franklin was honoured for his portrayal of Obozhuiomwen “Oboz” Ogbemudia, popularly known as Oboz da Boss, in the critically acclaimed series created by Kemi Adetiba.

As his name was announced, the audience erupted in applause. The audience witnessed a standing ovation briefly before the actor made his way to the stage. But what began as a moment of celebration soon turned into one of the most emotional highlights of the night.

“Seven days before To Kill A Monkey came out, I lost the most important person in my life. I lost my mum, my guardian angel, my prayer warrior, my best friend,” he said.

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The visibly emotional actor explained that he dedicated his performance to his late mother and had hoped she would see the character he worked so hard to create.

“I created Oboz for her by the special grace of God, but she didn’t get to watch it. Thank you, Jesus. I know my mum is throwing a party right now,” he said.

Franklin’s heartfelt tribute moved many in the audience, with several guests visibly emotional as he struggled to continue his speech.

The Port Harcourt-born actor then turned his victory into a message of hope for young creatives, especially those from the Niger Delta.

“To that creative, wherever you are, especially you in the Niger Delta, because I am a Port Harcourt boy, whatever it is you are doing, keep doing it. Don’t stop,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Adetiba for casting him in the role that earned him the prestigious award.

“Thank you, Kemi Adetiba. If you did not cast me, my sister, I would not be here. God bless you and your husband, Oscar,” he added.

In December 2025, the actor announced the passing of his mother, Joy Odurukwe, on social media with a brief tribute captioned, “Hey Mama,” accompanied by a dove emoji.

Released in July 2025, To Kill a Monkey follows Efemini “Efe” Edewor, played by William Benson, a brilliant but struggling graduate who is drawn into the world of cybercrime by his childhood friend Oboz.

Created by Adetiba, the eight-episode crime thriller premiered on Netflix

and explores themes of poverty, ambition, morality, survival and corruption in contemporary Lagos.

The series also stars Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, Stella Damasus and Doyle. Franklin’s portrayal of the charismatic and morally complex Oboz was widely praised by critics and viewers.