Police Arrest Two Over Alleged Theft Of Electrical Installations At Ondo Hospital

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged vandalisation and theft of electrical installations at the General Hospital, Igbotako, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed this in a statement issued in Akure on Sunday.

According to him, on May 6, 2026, a concerned resident reported that a suspect, identified as Promise Godspower, had unlawfully gained access to the hospital premises, allegedly vandalised electrical installations, and stolen cables.

“Acting swiftly on credible intelligence and investigative leads, operatives of the Command tracked and arrested the prime suspect, identified as Promise Godspower. During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the offence,” Jimoh said.

He added that a security personnel attached to the hospital, Pogbara Sigalo, was also taken into custody for questioning over alleged negligence of duty and possible complicity in the incident.

Jimoh further stated that the stolen electrical cables were recovered from the suspect, while investigations are ongoing.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, condemned both the alleged act of vandalism and the reported security lapse, describing negligence of duty as a serious threat to public safety and the protection of government property.

He warned against vandalism, theft, and destruction of public infrastructure, stressing that offenders would be duly prosecuted if found culpable after investigation.