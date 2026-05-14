McFarlane Calls On Chelsea To Save Troubled Season With FA Cup Glory

Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane has urged his side to salvage their turbulent season by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Without a win in their last seven Premier League games, Chelsea are languishing in ninth place with virtually no chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

McFarlane is in his second spell as interim boss after stepping up from his under-21 coaching role to replace Enzo Maresca in January and Liam Rosenior three months later.

Beaten in the FA Cup final in 2020, 2021 and 2022, Chelsea haven’t won the competition since they defeated Manchester United in 2018 to clinch their most recent domestic trophy.

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McFarlane believes ending that barren run would at least partially salve the wounds of a troubled campaign.

“Our recent form in the league has been way below the standard we’d expect and that we’d shown previously. It’s an FA Cup final, so we want to win it,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s a massive competition. When you’re at a club of this magnitude and like you’ve mentioned, the history that this club has got in this competition and winning silverware, there’s always pressure.

“There’s pressure to win every game. You have to accept that and embrace that.”

Yet to work as a full-time manager, McFarlane expects to run the gamut of emotions when he walks out at Wembley this weekend.

“I have managed a few games at this level; not of this magnitude of course, but I will try and stay as level as possible and the process will stay the same,” he said.

Although McFarlane’s inexperience is undeniable, the 40-year-old led Chelsea to their semi-final win over Leeds at Wembley and emerged unscathed after pitting his wits with City boss Pep Guardiola in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in January.

Beaten 3-0 at home by City in the Premier League in April, Chelsea haven’t got the better of Guardiola’s men in the last 13 meetings since their victory in the 2021 Champions League final.

“They’ve got the belief they can beat anyone. We just know that we have to be the best version of ourselves. They’re an exceptional side, with an exceptional coach and exceptional players,” McFarlane said.

“They’re going to be a challenge, but we also have some really good players. These players have shown that if they’re at their best, they can beat anyone.”

Chelsea’s search for a permanent replacement for Rosenior has seen them strongly linked with former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Asked about Alonso, McFarlane said: “There’s a lot of names linked with the job.

“It’s not really my place to say who should get it, or who’s a good manager, who’s not a good manager.”

AFP