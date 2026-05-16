DMO Allots N4.07bn In May 2026 FGN Savings Bonds

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has allotted N4.074 billion in its May 2026 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond issuance.

According to the auction result released by the DMO on Friday, investors are showing a stronger preference for the three-year tenor instrument. The three-year bond accounted for more than 78% of total subscriptions recorded during the issuance period.

The result showed that subscription window for the savings bonds opened between May 4 and May 8, 2026, while settlement was completed on May 13, 2026.

The 13.525% FGN Savings Bond due May 13, 2028, recorded a total allotment of N884.857 million from 1,459 successful subscriptions.

The 14.525% FGN Savings Bond due May 13, 2029, attracted N3.189 billion from 2,085 subscriptions.

Combined allotments for both instruments stood at N4.074 billion.

Both bonds were issued at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription requirement of N5,000 and a maximum investment limit of N50 million.

The DMO also stated that coupon payments on the bonds will be made quarterly on August 13, November 13, February 13, and May 13 throughout the life of the instruments.

READ ALSO: Reforms, FX Gains: S&P Raises Nigeria’s Credit Rating First Time In 14 Years

The May 2026 issuance offered returns of up to 14.525% per annum, making it one of the highest-yielding offers under the FGN Savings Bond programme this year.

The FGN Savings Bond programme was introduced to deepen retail participation in Nigeria’s domestic debt market and promote financial inclusion by providing accessible investment opportunities for individual investors and small institutions.

The instruments are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government, making them attractive to investors seeking relatively secure and predictable returns.