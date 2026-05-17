APC Reps Primaries: Yusuf Gagdi Loses Re-Election Ticket In Plateau

A major political upset has emerged from Plateau State following the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries held nationwide on Saturday, as incumbent lawmaker Yusuf Gagdi failed to secure the party’s ticket for another term.

Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was defeated by John Tonshinen in the closely contested primary election.

Tonshinen polled 299,968 votes to emerge victorious, while Gagdi scored 5,849 votes. Another aspirant, Hopar Gopbia, received five votes.

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The result was announced by the APC electoral committee led by Daspan Ishaya, who supervised the exercise across Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Local Government Areas.

The declaration sparked jubilant celebrations among Tonshinen’s supporters, many of whom described the outcome as a defining moment in the political history of the constituency.