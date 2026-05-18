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PSG’s Dembele Undergoes Treatment For Leg Issue Before Champions League Final

The former Barcelona player has suffered numerous physical setbacks this season, particularly thigh and calf issues.

By Channels Television
Updated May 18, 2026
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Ousmane Dembele takes part in the warm-up ahead of the French L1 football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens on May 13, 2026.

 

 

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele needs treatment for a right calf issue, the French club said Monday, ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal later this month.

The Ballon d’Or winner was substituted after half an hour during Sunday’s 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat against Paris FC “as a precaution after experiencing some discomfort in his right calf,” PSG said in a statement.

“Dembele will be having treatment over the next few days,” the club added.

The 29-year-old did not appear to be struggling when he left the field and boarded the team bus after the match without limping.

 

Ousmane Dembele receives the Ligue 1 best player award during the 34th UNFP’s (France’s professional players union) French football awards ceremony in Paris on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

 

READ ALSO: Dembele Scoops 2025 FIFA ‘The Best’ Men’s Player Award

“I think it is just due to fatigue,” coach Luis Enrique told the press on Sunday.

“It has been a tricky end to the season but now we have two weeks to prepare for the biggest match in our history.”

The former Barcelona player has suffered numerous physical setbacks this season, particularly thigh and calf issues.

Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi resumed individual training on Saturday after a thigh problem, as did Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, and Lucas Chevalier.

 

Ousmane Dembele after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on May 13, 2026. (Photo by Francois LO PRESTI / AFP)

 

All three were unavailable for Sunday’s match against Paris FC.

PSG clinched a fifth straight French title, and a record-extending 14th overall, with a 2-0 win over nearest challengers Lens last Wednesday.

Luis Enrique’s side face Arsenal in Budapest on May 30, when they will attempt to retain the European crown they won for the first time in the club’s history last season.

AFP

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