Dembele Scoops 2025 FIFA ‘The Best’ Men’s Player Award

Ousmane Dembélé has been named the 2025 FIFA The Best Men’s Player, following an extraordinary season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The France and Paris Saint-Germain attacker won the men’s FIFA Best award at a ceremony in Qatar on Tuesday, while Barcelona midfield maestro Aitana Bonmati collected the women’s prize.

FIFA announced the award on Tuesday, recognising the French forward’s instrumental role in PSG’s wins.

Dembele played a key part in the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph, scoring eight goals and providing six assists throughout their successful European campaign.

The 28-year-old’s form was also pivotal in PSG’s domestic dominance, as they secured a treble with victories in Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions.

He was named MVP of both the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 for the 2024/25 season, and was joint-top scorer in Ligue 1.

In addition to his club success, Dembele helped France secure third place at the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League. He was also part of the squad that reached the final of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™.

Individually, Dembélé was also named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season, selected in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, awarded Ligue 1 Player of the Year, and included in the UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

The shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award was drawn up by a panel of experts, based on performances from 11 August 2024 to 2 August 2025.

From this shortlist, votes were cast by men’s national team coaches, national team captains, football journalists, and fans on FIFA’s official website.

Voters selected their first, second, and third choices, with points awarded as follows: five points for first place, three for second, and one for third.

Selections from the four voting groups each accounted for 25% of the total vote.

In the event of a tie, the player with the most first-choice selections from national team captains would be awarded the honour.

The voting process was supervised by independent observers to ensure transparency.

Dembélé’s incredible achievements throughout the year earned him the highest number of points, making him the rightful recipient of the 2025 The Best Men’s Player Award.

He also won the Ballon d’Or in September, rewarding an exceptional season with PSG, which included the Ligue 1 club’s first Champions League title.