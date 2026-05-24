[UPDATED] Enugu Rangers Beat Ikorodu City To Clinch Historic 9th NPFL Title

Rangers International F.C. have etched their name deeper into Nigerian football history after defeating Ikorodu City F.C. 2-1 on Sunday to win the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title.
The victory at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena secured Rangers’ ninth league crown, drawing them level with Enyimba F.C. as the most successful clubs in NPFL history.
The encounter, widely regarded as the standout fixture of the final matchday, lived up to expectations as both sides approached the contest with everything at stake.
Rangers arrived in Lagos knowing that only victory would guarantee them the title, with second-placed Rivers United F.C. waiting to capitalise on any slip from the league leaders.
Ikorodu City, meanwhile, also had plenty to fight for, as a win would significantly boost their hopes of securing continental football next season.
The Flying Antelopes began brightly and eventually found the breakthrough in the 30th minute through captain Chidiebere Nwobodo, who finished calmly to hand the visitors a deserved lead.
Rangers maintained control for large spells of the opening half and carried their 1-0 advantage into the break.
The Enugu side resumed the second half with renewed attacking intent, repeatedly testing the Ikorodu City defence in search of a second goal.
Their pressure paid off in the 55th minute when Nwobodo struck again, completing his brace and sending Rangers supporters into wild celebrations.
However, the hosts responded almost immediately.
Ikorodu City pulled one back three minutes later through Moses Ali, setting up a nervy finish and raising the intensity inside the stadium.
The goal ensured a tense final stretch for Rangers, who knew that anything short of victory could hand the title to Rivers United, who were already cruising to a comfortable win over Katsina United F.C. in Port Harcourt.
Despite mounting pressure from the hosts, Rangers held firm to preserve their 2-1 lead until the final whistle, sparking jubilant scenes among players and fans, who broke into chants of “Holy, Holy, Holy, Enugu Rangers is another champion”.
The victory capped one of the most dramatic final-day title races in recent NPFL history, with Rangers ultimately finishing ahead of Rivers United, who defeated Katsina United 3-0 but fell just short in the championship race.
Both Rangers and Rivers United will represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League, while Shooting Stars S.C. secured a CAF Confederation Cup spot after finishing third.
At the other end of the table, there was a major shock as defending champions Remo Stars F.C. suffered relegation after ending the campaign in 17th position.
Warri Wolves F.C., Bayelsa United F.C. and Wikki Tourists F.C. were the other teams relegated, finishing 18th, 19th and 20th respectively.
Rangers’ triumph marks another landmark achievement for the Coal City club and further cements their place among Nigeria’s football elite.