[UPDATED] Enugu Rangers Beat Ikorodu City To Clinch Historic 9th NPFL Title

Rangers International F.C. have etched their name deeper into Nigerian football history after defeating Ikorodu City F.C. 2-1 on Sunday to win the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title.

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‎The victory at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena secured Rangers’ ninth league crown, drawing them level with Enyimba F.C. as the most successful clubs in NPFL history.

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‎The encounter, widely regarded as the standout fixture of the final matchday, lived up to expectations as both sides approached the contest with everything at stake.

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‎Rangers arrived in Lagos knowing that only victory would guarantee them the title, with second-placed Rivers United F.C. waiting to capitalise on any slip from the league leaders.

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Ikorodu City, meanwhile, also had plenty to fight for, as a win would significantly boost their hopes of securing continental football next season.

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‎The Flying Antelopes began brightly and eventually found the breakthrough in the 30th minute through captain Chidiebere Nwobodo, who finished calmly to hand the visitors a deserved lead.

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‎Rangers maintained control for large spells of the opening half and carried their 1-0 advantage into the break.

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‎The Enugu side resumed the second half with renewed attacking intent, repeatedly testing the Ikorodu City defence in search of a second goal.

Their pressure paid off in the 55th minute when Nwobodo struck again, completing his brace and sending Rangers supporters into wild celebrations.

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‎However, the hosts responded almost immediately.

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‎Ikorodu City pulled one back three minutes later through Moses Ali, setting up a nervy finish and raising the intensity inside the stadium.

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‎The goal ensured a tense final stretch for Rangers, who knew that anything short of victory could hand the title to Rivers United, who were already cruising to a comfortable win over Katsina United F.C. in Port Harcourt.

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‎Despite mounting pressure from the hosts, Rangers held firm to preserve their 2-1 lead until the final whistle, sparking jubilant scenes among players and fans, who broke into chants of “Holy, Holy, Holy, Enugu Rangers is another champion”.

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‎The victory capped one of the most dramatic final-day title races in recent NPFL history, with Rangers ultimately finishing ahead of Rivers United, who defeated Katsina United 3-0 but fell just short in the championship race.

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‎Both Rangers and Rivers United will represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League, while Shooting Stars S.C. secured a CAF Confederation Cup spot after finishing third.

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‎At the other end of the table, there was a major shock as defending champions Remo Stars F.C. suffered relegation after ending the campaign in 17th position.

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‎Warri Wolves F.C., Bayelsa United F.C. and Wikki Tourists F.C. were the other teams relegated, finishing 18th, 19th and 20th respectively.

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‎Rangers’ triumph marks another landmark achievement for the Coal City club and further cements their place among Nigeria’s football elite.