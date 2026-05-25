Dickson To Inaugurate NDC Selection Committee, Host Aspirants’ Dinner

A former Governor of Bayelsa State and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, will on Monday inaugurate the party’s 21-member Selection Committee in Abuja as part of preparations for the general elections.

The inauguration follows the completion of screening exercises for governorship, National Assembly, and State Houses of Assembly aspirants across the country.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC said the committee was constituted to strengthen internal democracy and ensure a transparent candidate selection process for all elective positions.

According to the statement, the committee is mandated to review and assess reports submitted by both the National Screening Committee and the State Houses of Assembly Screening Committees.

“The Committee, which was constituted last week, in furtherance of NDC’s avowed commitment to transparency, internal democracy, and credible candidate selection, is mandated to review, scrutinise, and consider the reports and recommendations of the National Screening Committee and the State Houses of Assembly Screening Committees,” the statement read.

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It added that the panel would also “take appropriate decisions on the screening outcomes of all aspirants” as part of efforts to ensure credible representation in the forthcoming elections.

The 21-member committee will be chaired by the party’s National Chairman, Sen. Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, and was described as an initiative driven by recommendations of the National Working Committee in line with directives from Dickson.

“The Selection Committee… is a brainchild of the NDC National Leader, working in concert with the recommendations of the National Working Committee, as part of ongoing preparations for the upcoming general elections,” the statement added.

The party further said the committee is expected to help position the NDC to field strong candidates across all contested offices.

“It is to ensure that the NDC presents the most formidable candidate for every position to be contested in the general election,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Dickson is also expected to host an Aspirants Dinner later on Monday at 6:00 pm in Abuja for screened aspirants and selected party stakeholders.

In a separate statement, the National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, said the gathering is aimed at promoting unity and deeper engagement within the party.

“The National Leader and the party’s hierarchy hope to use the event to meet with the aspirants as well as other stakeholders who have not only put their faith and destiny in the NDC, but have also been working round the clock to take the party to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, and even the Diaspora,” the statement said.

Enekweizu added that the dinner reflects the party’s commitment to inclusiveness and cohesion.

“It is part of our vision of making the NDC one true united and closely knit family, where everyone is important,” he said.

The party noted that attendance at the dinner is strictly by invitation.