Wike-Backed PDP Urges Jonathan To Reject Turaki Group’s Planned Endorsement As Presidential Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to dissociate himself from his planned endorsement as the presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2027 elections by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction.

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It described the planned convention aimed at affirming Jonathan as the presidential candidate of the PDP as misleading, unfounded, and “intended to create confusion within the polity,” urging party members to disregard it.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, the party stated that no such convention, meeting, or process had been scheduled, approved, or endorsed by the leadership or any recognised organ of the PDP.

It stated that the PDP had successfully concluded all its primary elections, including those for governorship, state Houses of Assembly, National Assembly, and the presidential election primaries in accordance with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, the provisions of the Electoral Act and the constitution of the party.

“All such exercises across the country were peacefully conducted and properly monitored and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“In view of this development, we respectfully call on former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to publicly dissociate himself from this charade in order to protect the integrity of the democratic process and preserve the credibility he earned while serving the nation,” the statement partly read.

It also called on relevant security agencies to investigate the source of the “false reports and take appropriate action against the perpetrators whose motive is nothing but to create political tension in the country”.

The party, therefore, said that it would henceforth not fold its arms and allow the PDP to be dragged into disrepute through falsehood, misinformation, and unauthorised political activities aimed at undermining its integrity and democratic structures.

Turaki Group Insist On Jonathan

The faction of the party led by Tanimu Turaki had on Thursday announced that it would ratify the nomination of former president Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential polls.

It said that the ratification would be held in Abuja on Saturday.

In a statement signed by its Interim National Working Committee, Ini Ememobong, it said it would resist every attempt to intimidate party members, insisting that the event would hold.

“We state here, and for the record, that we had furnished consideration in full to consummate the earlier offer and acceptance. Furthermore, we had duly notified all relevant security agencies about the event. We have directed our lawyers to write, reminding A Class Event Centre of these facts.

“Having satisfied these requirements, we reiterate that the special convention to ratify the presidential candidature of President Goodluck Jonathan will hold as scheduled on Saturday, 30th May, 2026, at A Class Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja, by 10 a.m.

“We are certain that Nigeria is a country governed by law, and any attempt to use force to suppress political dissent and opposition is an aberration which must be resisted by all people of good conscience,” the statement added.