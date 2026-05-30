[UPDATED] NDC Unveils Obi As Presidential Candidate For 2027 General Elections

The national leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Senator Seriake Dickson, on Saturday unveiled a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

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Obi emerged as the flag bearer at the special convention of the party in Abuja.

Following his adoption as the presidential candidate of the NDC, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party announced a former Kano governor and former Minister of Defence, Musa Kwakwanso, as his running mate.

Obi’s adoption came days after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had on Wednesday been declared the winner of the presidential primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ADC said Atiku polled 1,846,370 votes to beat his closest rival, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, who polled 504,117 votes.

Atiku and Obi joined the ADC in July 2025 along with other opposition figures as part of a broader opposition realignment aimed at wresting power from President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

But the former Anambra governor defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) with Kwankwaso.

Obi’s emergence will see him square up against Tinubu and Atiku in the race to Aso Rock on January 16, 2027.

His defection to the NDC along with Kwankwaso has transformed the party into a leading opposition movement in recent weeks, as the two leaders moved in with their supporters — the Obidient Movement and the Kwankwasiyya Movement, respectively.