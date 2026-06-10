Police Debunk Terrorist Infiltration Claims In Oyo, Dismiss Viral Video As False

The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that suspected Lukarawa terrorists have infiltrated forests around Ogbomoso and the Old Oyo National Park.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Command described the claims contained in a viral video and accompanying voice note as false and misleading, stating that intelligence reports and security assessments do not support the allegations.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the video being circulated is an old clip that has been deliberately recycled and falsely presented as a recent incident to create fear and panic among residents.

“The Oyo State Police Command unequivocally rejects and dismisses the claims as false, misleading and entirely without factual basis,” the statement said.

The Command urged members of the public to verify security-related information through official channels before sharing it on social media.

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Despite debunking the reports, the police said security measures have been strengthened across the affected areas to reassure residents and sustain public confidence.

The Command disclosed that intelligence and covert operatives have been strategically deployed to border communities and other vulnerable locations within the Ogbomoso axis to reinforce existing security structures and improve early warning systems.

It added that the operatives are working closely with traditional institutions, local security networks, hunters, vigilante groups and community stakeholders to enhance intelligence gathering and ensure prompt responses to security threats.

The police also said visibility policing, confidence-building patrols, intelligence-led stop-and-search operations and strategic deployments have been intensified across Ogbomoso, the Old Oyo National Park corridor and adjoining border communities.

According to the Command, the measures are aimed at deterring criminal activities, reassuring residents and sustaining the prevailing peace and security in the area.

While calling on residents, particularly those in border and rural communities, to remain vigilant, the police urged members of the public to promptly report suspicious movements, persons or activities through designated emergency channels and the nearest security formations.

The Command also expressed concern over what it described as the growing spread of fake news, misinformation and unverified security alerts on social media.

It warned that such reports have the potential to create unnecessary panic, disrupt economic activities and divert security resources from genuine threats.

“The dissemination of false security information is not only irresponsible and unethical but also constitutes a criminal offence punishable under extant laws,” the statement noted.

The police further warned those involved in originating or circulating false information capable of causing public alarm to desist immediately, stressing that offenders would be identified, investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Reassuring residents, the Command stated that there is currently no credible intelligence indicating the presence or infiltration of the purported terrorist group anywhere in Oyo State.

It therefore advised citizens to remain calm, go about their lawful activities without fear and rely only on verified information released by the Nigeria Police Force and other recognised security agencies.

The Command urged residents to disregard the viral video and voice note in their entirety, emphasising that vigilance, responsible information sharing and cooperation with security agencies remain essential to maintaining peace and security across the state.