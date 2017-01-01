Kwara State First Lady Distributes Gifts To New Year Babies

Wife of the Kwara state Governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, has visited the General Hospital Ilorin, where she distributed gifts to new born babies in the New Year.

This according to her, is part of efforts to ensure that the less privileged, especially women, celebrate the new year in a happy mood.

While at the maternity ward of the hospital, the state first lady, prayed for long life and prosperity for three newly born babies, while she distributed gift items to the mothers.

The first male child was born two minutes after 12 am, on January 1, 2017, to Mrs Rashidat Abdul Kareem, while the other two followed later.

In an interview, Mrs Ahmed said it is a show of appreciation to the almighty despite the current challenges the country is facing and urged Nigerians to still have faith in God and the government to turn things around positively.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ayinke Saka, also assured women of the government’s readiness to continue providing amenities to cater for the womenfolk through loans and empowerment programmes.