North-East Tour: BBOG, Information Minister Give Account

The Minister of Information and Communication, Mr Lai Mohammed says negotiations are still ongoing for the release of the Chibok girls and every other abductee with the Boko Haram insurgent.

The Minister spoke as he led a federal government delegation with the BringBackOurGirls Group to North-east Nigeria to witness efforts by the military to rescue the remaining abducted Chibok girls.

The Minister, who was responding to comments by the Bring Back Our Girls group said that there was a bear success on December 1, but talks are still on to ensure the release of the girls from their abductors.

He, however, added that the tour has opened up to the world “the how and the what” strategies of the federal government to not only release every abducted person, but also bring the insurgency to an end.

He also said that it has shown the preparedness of the armed forces to not only release every abducted person, but also bring the war to an end.

Responding to questions on their level of satisfaction on the efforts to find the abducted school girls, the BBOG group said that the trip has afforded them the opportunity to validate their demand that no military dis-empowered can win the war on terror.

The convener of the group, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili added that the group is more empowered to demand that any person who has been indicted for embezzlement of resources meant to prosecute the war on terror be prosecuted and brought to book.

She also said that the tour has shown that transparency and willingness to open up on the strategies and measures taken in prosecution of the war has more gains than loss.

She, however, added that the federal government must also take away from the tour, the fact that their advocacy on the war on terror in the north-east has gotten everybody to take more interest in what is going on in the north-east, for which this tour is a fallout and that the group would continue to remain the voice of accountability.

She urged the Minister of Information to continue to give update on the prosecution of persons found wanting for embezzlement of funds for the war on terror.