Police Confirm Arrest of 38 Year old Alleged Rapist

Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command have confirmed the arrest of a 38 year old man, Ukegbu Azubike, who allegedly raped a 10 year old girl, said to be the daughter of his neighbour.

The incident which has provoked anger and worry among residents, is coming few days after two separate cases of defilement of 12-year-old girls were reported by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in the state.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, while confirming the development, said the suspected rapist was arrested on January 25, 2017 and has confessed to the crime.

Barely a month ago, scores of women lawyers in the state were thrown into tears following the arrest of a 50-year-old father over alleged sexual abuse and having canal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter for four years.