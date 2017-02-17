Acting President Osinbajo Reschedules Trip To Ondo State

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has rescheduled his visit to Ondo State which was earlier slated for Friday.

A statement issued by the spokesman for the Acting President, Mr Laolu Akande, said the trip was in continuation of Professor Osinbajo’s tour of the oil-producing communities, which earlier took him to Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Imo States.

“Professor Osinbajo was already air-borne this morning when weather reports indicated dusty haze and very poor visibility at the Akure Airport and other alternative airports nearby.

“The presidential jet therefore had to return to Abuja, following which the weather condition was closely monitored until about 2:30PM when it became abundantly clear that the situation would not change on time for the Acting President to achieve the purpose of the visit.

“The visit has therefore been rescheduled for Monday, February 20, 2017,” the statement said.

The Presidency extended apologies to the Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the Governor-elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, traditional rulers and the people of the state who have been awaiting Professor Osinbajo’s visit.