Abuja Airport: House Cmtte’ Frowns On Pace Of Work

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has expressed worry over the pace of work ahead of the completion date for ongoing rehabilitation work at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Speaking to reporters on Monday shortly after inspecting the runway of the airport, Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Nkiru Onyejeocha, criticised the level of work at the airport.

She warned the contractors to keep to the original completion date of April 19, 2017, noting that the Committee would not tolerate request for extension of time.

In another development, the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, was confident that the completion date is achievable.

Stating the level of his confidence, Mr Sirika said he would resign if the airport is not opened by April 19, 2017.

He said the level of work on the Abuja runway in the past three weeks shows that the re-opening would be on schedule.