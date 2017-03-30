FG Says Abuja Airport 57 Percent Complete

The Federal Government has again reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the re-opening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on April 19, 2017.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said this on Thursday during an interview with reporters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

He made the assertion after inspecting the progress of work at the facility, alongside the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed.

Mr Sirika said the rehabilitation is 57 per cent complete, reassuring air travellers that the airport will be re-opened with a new runway and a new terminal building on the scheduled date.

The assertion follows the disapproval of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation over the pace of work at the airport.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Honourable Nkiru Onyejeocha, warned the contractors to keep to the stated date of completion, noting that the Committee will not tolerate request for extension of time.

Speaking earlier at a meeting in Lagos State, Mr Sirika said he will resign if the airport is not opened by April 19.

He noted that the level of work on the Abuja runway in the past three weeks shows that the re-opening will be on schedule.