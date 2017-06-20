Jeff Horn Finalises Preparations For Fight Against Pacquiao

Australian boxer, Jeff Horn, said on Tuesday he was in the final stages of preparation for the upcoming world welterweight title fight in Brisbane against Manny Pacquiao, billed by local media to be the highest profile match ever held on Australian soil.

The former school teacher, 29, was presented with a Wallabies jersey by Australian rugby union player Quade Cooper at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane and said he was beginning to feel anxious about the upcoming bout, due to be held on July 2.

Filipino boxing icon Pacquiao is an eight-division world champion and the fight will be his first in Australia.

