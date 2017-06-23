Ogun Govt Disburses N600m For SME Development

The Ogun State Government says it has disbursed over N600 million out of the one billion Naira Bank of Industry and Ogun State revolving loans for Small and Medium Scale development.

The loan is being disbursed to cooperative societies at seven per cent interest with about 111 of them and 1046 people benefitting from the scheme.

The State Commissioner For Commerce and Industry, Mr Bimbo Ashiru made the disclosure in Abeokuta, the state capital at the closing ceremony of a training skill acquisition for youths in the area of welding and fabrication organized by the National Board for Technology Incubation

While asking some of the beneficiaries who have not paid back their loans to pay up so that others could benefit, he gave the assurance that about 400 million Naira still remained unaccessed from the one billion Naira matching fund scheme.