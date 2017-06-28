Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Southern Kaduna Union Condemn Agitations

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 19 northern states and the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union have condemned the agitation for secession from Nigeria by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group made the disapproval on Wednesday at a consultative meeting in Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria.

They also condemned the recent quit notice ultimatum issued to Igbos living in the North by some Arewa youth groups.

The groups noted that what the aggrieved persons should have done instead was to ask for the implementation of the report of the 2014 National Conference.