President Buhari In High Spirits, Recuperating Fast – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari is in high spirits and recuperating fast.

He added that the President would be back soon, although he gave no specific timeline regarding his return.

Professor Osinbajo who jetted out of the State House on Tuesday afternoon to the United Kingdom told journalists before the Federal Executive Council meeting that his visit to the President was simply to check on his general welfare and brief him on the developments back home.

Although the Acting President did not go into details about the hour-long conversation, he emphasized that Nigerians should expect the President back in no time.

“As you know, I went to see him to check up on him, to find out how he was doing, I had of course been speaking to him on the phone and I thought it would be a good thing to go and see him and to check up on how he was doing and also to brief him on developments back at home.

“We had a good time, we had a very good conversation on wide ranging issues – He is in very good spirits and he’s recuperating very quickly and he is doing very well.”