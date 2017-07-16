Enugu Govt Partners Air Force On Security

The Enugu State Government has announced its resolve to partner the Nigerian Air Force in ensuring peace and security in the state.

Speaking during a meeting with the Pioneer Air Officer commanding, ground training command, Air Marshal Samson Akpasa, Governor Ugwuanyi assured him of his support in ensuring the realisation of the command’s goal in the state.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Enugu state I welcome you to the state and assure you of our warm wishes, goodwill and friendship.

“As a government we have always maintained and enjoyed cordial working relationship with the Nigerian Air Force, through its preexistence and establishment in the state. I wish therefore to assure you of our commitment to the sustenance of this relationship.”

Air Marshal Samson Okon-Akpasa who had earlier in his remarks solicited the help of the government in kick starting the command, told the governor that the new command would help in effective and efficient protection of air power in the country.

“This unit is very strategic to the Air Force, considering the fact that it has a lot to do with new embrace into the Air Force and how we mould them to become personnel with high level professionalism,” he stated.