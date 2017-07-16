Fire Kills Ten In Cross River

At least 10 persons have now been confirmed dead while several others are said to have received various degree of burns following a fire incident at the Calabar Free Zone enterprise, Esuk Utan Community, Cross River State.

The fire which affected a tank farm, part of the Nigeria Ports Authority and the Esuk Utan Community was said to have been triggered by an over flow of PMS (petrol) from a vessel to a tank farm around the area.

Speaking to Channels Television, some eye witnesses claimed that most of the people who got burnt were scooping the petroleum product.

Journalists were however prevented from getting close to the scene and assessing the level of damage.