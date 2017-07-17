Rivers Police Arrests Over 200 Kidnap Suspects, Others

The Rivers State Police Command has stepped up its raids on suspected criminal hideouts across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed disclosed that over 200 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists have been arrested in the period under review.

Parading the suspects, he told reporters that over 400 various arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Mr Ahmed said the police have begun to fish out those behind the incessant beheading of victims as reported in some parts of the state.

The Rivers State Police Command made the arrest barely two weeks after two brothers from Rumuokparali community in Rivers State were reportedly killed and beheaded by unknown persons.

Ifeanyi and Emeka Wobo were reportedly found dead with their heads severed around Elekahia Housing Estate in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Command, Mr Nnamdi Omoni had said: “Yes, we are aware and efforts are on to unravel the circumstances that led to their death”.