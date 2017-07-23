More Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender

Suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists willingly surrendered to troops of 27 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole in Buni Yari of Gujba Local Government Area, Yobe State.

The suspects are Usman Ali, aged 22, Ibrahim Matukur, aged 13 and Usman Hussaini aged 25. Others are, Ali Baba, 25 years, Modu Wakil, 15 years, Usman Mahamadu, 47 years, Goni Bukar, 50 years, Modu Konto, 20 years and Isah Ali, 25 years old.

During a preliminary investigation, the surrendering Boko Haram terrorists revealed that they belong to Mamman Nur faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

In a statement by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the suspects said that they deliberately surrendered because they had realized their folly and no longer wish to continue with the criminal terrorists and insurgents activities.

Furthermore, they escaped from the terrorists’ hideout at Buk village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state, adding that there were more Boko Haram fighters willing to surrender because of untold hardship they suffer.

The suspects pleaded for sympathy and forgiveness from members of the community restating that they were misguided and deceived all these years, believing they were fighting a just cause.

They urged that the military authorities make concerted efforts to reach out to other terrorists in the forest since they were willing to surrender.

In a swift development, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole ambushed Boko Haram terrorists at Myanti village while on patrol along the Banki junction in Borno State.

The troops neutralized one of the terrorists, while others sustained gunshot wounds.

Items recovered are 10 Bicycles, 9 bags of flour, 9 sachets of yeast, 2 bags of groundnut, packets of Maggi, a carton of detergent, 23 bottles of groundnut oil. Others include palm oil, a wrist watch, 50 sachets of salt, assorted drugs, 16 torch lights, 29 packs of cold patch and a cash sum of Two thousand, Two hundred and Sixty-Six Naira.