Jorge Mendes Arrives At Court Over Falcao Tax Evasion

Soccer agent, Jorge Mendes, has arrived at court on Tuesday to testify as part of the investigation of alleged tax fraud committed by former Atletico Madrid player Radamel Falcao.

Falcao is accused of failing to declare €5.6 million of earning between 2012 and 2013 when he played for Atletico Madrid.

Mendes’ company, Gestifute has denied any wrongdoing.

Another of Mendes’ clients, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to testify on July 31 in a case in which he is accused of hiding income totalling up to €14.7 million from the tax authorities.

Jose Mourinho, also represented by Mendes, has had two counts of tax fraud filed against by Spanish authorities. A Madrid prosecutor said the Portuguese manager owes €3.3 million.