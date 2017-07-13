Red Shirt For Brexit: Corbyn’s Arsenal Gift To Barnier

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday met with British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and the first ministers of Wales, which backed Brexit, and Scotland, which did not, in a sign of the domestic dramas that have delayed Britain’s participation in negotiations.

With British Prime Minister May hobbled by losses in a miscued snap election last month, Corbyn’s Labour party and the devolved governments are pushing her to modify her Brexit plans, although Barnier stressed he would only be negotiating with May’s representatives.

Barnier took Corbyn for a tour of his office and exchanged gifts with him. The Labour Party leader offered the Frenchman an Arsenal Football Club jersey with ‘BARNIER’ written on the back.

Corbyn, who slashed Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May’s majority in an election last month but has promised to honour last year’s referendum vote to leave the EU, was in Brussels to push for a “jobs first Brexit”, though Barnier is at pains to stress he will negotiate only with May’s government.

