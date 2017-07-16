Al-Makura Urges APC Members To Remain Resolute

The Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-makura has urged members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to remain resolute in upholding the ideals of the party.

He was speaking when he swore in a Special Adviser at the Government House in Lafia.

“I have no doubt in my mind, PDP or no PDP our chances in Nasarawa for any election for a long time to come is a forgone success. I believe that given the category of people handling the party, given the caliber of people that are within the political responsibilities in the state, Nasarawa State has come of age to start delivering those time tested dividends of democracy that people have been seeing as if they are dreams. They will come to reality because of the kind of people that we have at the helm of affairs.

“I urge all members of the All Progressives congress in Nasarawa state to be committed, to be resolute, to be firm, to be focused as the better days are yet to come for the people of Nasarawa state,” he added.

This call is coming days after the Supreme Court declared the Ahmed Makarfi Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as validly constituted, bringing an end to the party’s almost two-year internal crisis.

Many are of the opinion that now, Nigeria will have a viable opposition after the judgement.