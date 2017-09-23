Surfing The Seine: Climate Campaigner Paddles In Paris

After tackling wastewater in Mexico and a garbage island in the Maldives,a “protest surfer” has taken a dip in the river Seine in Paris to back efforts to combat climate change.

Alison Teal travels the world with her pink “eco-friendly” surfboard to raise awareness about the environment, and it is no coincidence she chose France’s capital for the latest stop on her campaign.

The Hawaiian named the “Female Indiana Jones” by Time magazine in 2015 is urging US President Donald Trump to reconsider his withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

“If we don’t do something to protect our environment and prevent climate change before it’s too late, we’re gonna be moving to Mars. And I’m not ready to surf on Mars yet,” she told AFP.

Teal took an evening paddle in Paris’s famous river just metres from the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday.

“I’m just paddling through the Seine river in support of the Paris climate agreement and I hope we all get on board to protect this world and keep this beauty around for our future generations.”