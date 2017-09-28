Conte Commends Dramatic Comeback At Atletico

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to snatch a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday with the last kick of the game, taking Antonio Conte’s side top of Champions League Group C.

France international Antoine Griezmann rammed a penalty beyond former Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to give the home side a barely deserved lead in the 40th minute, scoring the first European goal at their new stadium after striking the first Liga goal there this month.

Former Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, who also spent time in Atletico’s youth system, pulled Chelsea level by glancing in Eden Hazard’s cross in the 60th minute after the visitors had failed to make their first-half dominance count.

Batshuayi replaced Morata with seven minutes remaining and inflicted a first home defeat on Atletico since September 2015 by turning in a Marcos Alonso cutback from close range deep into stoppage-time.

“I am very happy and we must be pleased because for the performance, for the personality, for the right spirit we showed tonight against Atletico Madrid,” Chelsea coach Conte told a news conference.

Conte also praised Batshuay’s patience and work rate in waiting for a chance in the Chelsea first team.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone agreed with his counterpart that Chelsea deserved the win.

