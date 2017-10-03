AIBA To Train 156 Kid Boxers In Nigeria

Updated October 3, 2017

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) is to train 156 children aimed at bringing the sport closer to a new generation of people.

AIBA said the programme will enable young people to grasp the discipline and dedication required to succeed in the sport, which could be used to aid their own lives.

The body also ensured best practices are followed in the training of athletes and making sure rules and methods are followed.

It stressed the efforts are part of an overall strategic effort to raise the performances of African boxers in international competition.

