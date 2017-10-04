Death Toll In Niger Boat Accident Rises

At least 22 persons lost their lives and several missing following a boat accident in Niger State, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said on Wednesday.

The boat, which was ferrying about 60 passengers, capsized on Tuesday after smashing into a tree trunk in the rain-swollen River Niger.

Spokesman for SEMA, Mr Useni Abdulahi, confirmed to Channels Television that 22 bodies have been recovered from the river, 17 rescued while emergency workers and local divers were searching for at least 26 others.

He added that the dead bodies have been deposited at the mortuary of the General Hospital Yawuri, Kebbi State.

Officials, however, worried that the number of passengers may be higher than 60, as ferries in the riverine region are usually overloaded.

The boat had left Jilbabo Village in Kebbi State and was heading to Tetebo Village in neighbouring Niger State when the accident happened.

The incident occurred one month after 74 people were killed in three separate boat capsizes in Northern Nigeria.