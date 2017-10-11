Ekiti Govt Calls For Calm As Monkeypox Hits State

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has asked residents of the state not to panic over the outbreak of monkeypox, saying efforts are on to prevent the disease from further spread.

The governor said this in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while reacting to the two suspected cases of monkeypox in Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti west local government area of the state.

Monkeypox epidemic was first recorded in Bayelsa with three other suspected cases in Rivers State and one other confirmed case in Akwa Ibom.