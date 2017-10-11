Ekiti Govt Calls For Calm As Monkeypox Hits State

Channels Television  
Updated October 11, 2017

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has asked residents of the state not to panic over the outbreak of monkeypox, saying efforts are on to prevent the disease from further spread.

The governor said this in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while reacting to the two suspected cases of monkeypox in Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti west local government area of the state.

Read Also: Facts About Monkey Pox Disease

Monkeypox epidemic was first recorded in Bayelsa with three other suspected cases in Rivers State and one other confirmed case in Akwa Ibom.


More on Local

IMF Warns Developing Countries Against Climate Change

Oyo Govt Vows To Deal With Fraudulent Officials

Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting

Edo Govt To Empower Returnees From Europe, Libya With Agriculture  

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV