BREAKING: Court Fixes Friday For Evans’ Arraignment On Fresh Charges

The Lagos High Court sitting in the Igbosere area of Lagos Island has fixed Friday for the arraignment of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

Evans and three others would be arraigned on fresh charges of conspiracy and attempted kidnap by the Lagos State government.

The court adjourned after the suspect’s counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, told Justice Oloruntoyin Taiwo that he had filed an application seeking to quash the charges brought.

Details to follow…