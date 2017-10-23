Evans Challenges Trial, Stalls Arraignment On Fresh Charges

Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has filed an application seeking to quash the charges levelled against him by the Lagos State government.

The application was filed by his counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, at the Lagos High Court sitting in the Igbosere area of Lagos Island.

This prompted Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo to fix Friday for the arraignment of Evans and three others on fresh charges by the state government.

In one of the charges preferred against him, Evans and three others face seven counts of conspiracy, attempted kidnap, attempted murder, and murder.

In counts one and two, the alleged mastermind, Evans, one Joseph Emeka, and another Chiemeka Arinze, were charged with the murder of Peter Nweke and Chigozie Ngozi – the said police officers attached to the Chairman of “The Young Shall Grow Motors”, Vincent Amaechi Obianodo.

In the third count, the defendants were also charged with the attempted kidnap of Mr Obianodo, while they were charged with conspiracy and the attempted kidnap of Mr Obianodo in counts four and five.

In counts six and seven, the fourth defendant, One Udeme Upong, allegedly sold and transferred two AK 47 rifles and 70 rounds of live ammunition to Evans.

The offences were allegedly committed at about 2200 hours on August 23, 2013, in Festac Town area of Lagos State.

Ogungbeje, however, argued that the charges were bad for duplicity and constituted a “gross abuse of court process”.

The lawyer who said the application was brought pursuant to section 55 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and sections 6 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution also stated that the charges disclosed no ‘prima facie case’ against his client.

He, therefore, asked the court to first hear and determine the application challenging the competency of the charges and the court’s powers to hear them.

Justice Taiwo then adjourned till Friday to hear arguments on whether to quash the charges or to proceed with the trial.