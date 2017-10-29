PDP Chairmanship: Bode George Promises To Lead Party To Victory, If Elected

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority and chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has promised to lead the party to victory in the 2019 presidential election, if he is given the mandate to lead the party.

He also promises to do away with impunity and lack of respect to rule of law that characterized the party and work diligently to bring back the dignity of PDP and unite feuding members if elected in the party’s December national convention.

Mr. George made the promise when he took his campaign to the North West PDP Zonal office in Kaduna state, where the solicited the support of members of the party from the zone.

Speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting with the PDP members, Mr George says he will deploy his experience and wisdom to rescue and position the party to regain power in 2019, as well as bring back the original concept of the party where every member will be given equal opportunity.

Those present at the meeting include a former Minister of Aviation and Kaduna state PDP chairman, Hassan Hyet, PDP North West zonal chairman, Ibrahim Kazaure, among other party leaders, who expressed hope that the best among equals will emerge at the end d of the day.