Every State In Nigeria Is Important To US – American Ambassador

The American Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington said that every state in Nigeria is important for Nigeria’s growth and socio-economic development.

Stuart said this, during a visit to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Monday, November 6, at the in Umuahia, reinstated the desire and interest of his country in the success of Nigeria.

He called on Governor Ikpeazu to ensure that his vision for the state include a platform that would create opportunities for the people to better their lives.

“I came here for a reason and it is a profound idea, every state of Nigeria is important to Nigeria and every state in Nigeria is important to the Government and people of United States of America.

“I think as Nigeria does well by assuring all the people to work together and as Nigeria does better, I think that all of Africa and all the world will be better. The ties between our countries are strong but the most important ties we have is between our people, we have a profound interest in the success of your country and each of your people.

“There is so much to learn about your state, and need to understand your vision, and most importantly to understand what you are doing to move that vision forward. How you intend to create the opportunity for the people, young and old to have a rewarding, fulfilled and meaningful life,” he said.

Governor Ikpeazu while appreciating the US Ambassador for the visit said his administration has made several economic visits to the United States of America which has yielded results in the areas of health and commerce.

“We have benefitted handsomely in terms of health outreaches and we are working together with some of the experts in America to turn some of our health institutions into tertiary health institution where organ transplant can be carried out.

“Beyond health, we are also prepared to be part of the opportunities of the initiatives which the American Government promotes and support in Nigeria.”