Anti-Grazing Law: FG Holds Peace Meeting

The Federal Government has moved to reduce the tension within the Benue valley, following tension arising from the ban on open grazing and encourage state governments to positively engage youths in peace building process.

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Mr Garba Abari, made the call at a one day peace building campaign tagged “Building A People Of Peace”, in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, to underscore the need for integration and development.

Governor Samuel Ortom who declared the meeting open, explained that, the push for cattle herders to ranch their animal, is to give both crop farmers and pastoralist, the opportunity to reconcile and restore the once cordial relationship.

Violent clashes in Benue state between herdsmen and farmers have for the past six years, exposed residents to mutual suspicion.

The event is aimed at restoring the once peaceful relationships between the various interest groups in the state.

Participants drawn from the security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, women and youths, commended the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition Law and advised parents to engage youths positively.

The Commissioner for Information, Lawerence Onoja Jnr. noted that the open grazing ban will bring peace to the state.

Although pockets of attacks by agitating herdsmen have been reported, the Federal government needs to go beyond this meeting in search of sustainable solution for internal security.