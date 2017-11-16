Edo Govt Equips Police To Tighten Security

The Edo State Government has stated its plans to sustain the current peaceful atmosphere in the state since the new Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson kokumo, assumed duties.

Governor Godwin Obaseki made this known after his inspection of the State Police Command Headquarters in Benin, the state capital.

He said the state government was already putting final changes to the new security arrangement and the tour of the facilities at the state command was part of the process.

Mr Obaseki noted that consultations were ongoing with various security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the state ahead of the official unveiling of the framework by December 1.

“We are almost ready to launch a new security architecture; we expect that by December 1, it will be unveiled. This tour to the police command is to see the state of infrastructure and their operations,” he said.

On its part, the police reassured the public of its commitment to fighting crime particularly as the festive season approaches.

While the police explained that over 100 persons were paraded for different crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, cult-related activities, illegal refinery operations among others, the CP urged residents to remain law-abiding.