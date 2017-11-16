Okowa Asks Residents To Sustain Peace In Delta

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has appealed to the people of the state (Deltans) to maintain the existing peace in the state.

The governor said this on Thursday during an interview with reporters in Asaba shortly after a closed-door security meeting with security chiefs in the state.

“Peace has returned to our state. Our people should sustain the peace because we have a lot to benefit by having a peaceful environment,” he said.

“As a government, we will continue to deepen those things that will make us more peaceful, united and happy as a people,” he added.

The governor also commended traditional rulers in the state for their roles in sustaining peace and tranquility, most especially the traditional ruler of the Gabramatu Kingdom in the face of the recent threat made by the niger delta avengers to resume hostilities in the region.

“I am very happy that the state is peaceful – in particular, the creeks of the state are peaceful. The security chiefs have briefed me about the security situation in the state and we are happy that the state is peaceful.

“The security chiefs commended the roles played by the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom in ensuring that there is peace in the riverine communities,” Governor Okowa said.

The security meeting, which held at the Delta State Government House Annex, comes four days after the governor resumed from his annual leave.

The meeting resolved that people should go about their activities without heating up the polity or engage in any action that can lead to violence.