Sultan Declares Wednesday Eid-El-Fitr Celebrations

The Sultan of Sokoto and the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Wednesday, April 10th, as the day for Eid-Fitri.

The declaration, he says, followed the report of the National Moon Sighting Committees across the country which confirmed that the moon has not been sighted.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Prof Sambo Junaidu, said the council accepted the report and accordingly declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH.

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan, while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress, and development of the country, also wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-El-Fitri”.

Saudi Arabia had earlier declared that the crescent of Shawwal has not been sighted, indicating that the fasting will continue on Tuesday and Eid-el-Fitr will be on Wednesday.

The Federal Government had earlier declared Tuesday, April 9th and Wednesday, 10th April, 2024 as holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.