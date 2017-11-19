AnambraDecides: PPA’s Ezeemo Congratulates Obiano

Candidate of the Progressive People Alliance (PPA) in the just concluded Anambra governorship election, Godwin Ezeemo, has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano on his victory at the poll.

Ezeemo conceded defeat on Sunday in Anambra State, less than two hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results of the election which re-elected Obiano for another four years.

The PPA candidate said even though there were irregularities that marred the election, the interest and love of the Anambra people was of more concern to him.

He also said he was ready to support and assist the Governor-Elect in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

More to follow…