Flamingoes Leave For Ethiopia For U-17 World Cup Qualifier

Updated December 1, 2017

The national Under-17 women team, the Flamingoes, on Thursday departed the country for Ethiopia ahead of their Uruguay 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

Flamingoes will clash with Ethiopian counterparts in Addis Ababa on Sunday, Dec. 3 in their first qualifying match for the World Cup finals.

Coach Bala Nikyu led a team of 18 players, technical crew, backroom staff to Addis Ababa.

The Flamingoes drew a bye into the second round, while Ethiopia profited from the withdrawal of first-round opponents Kenya.

The return leg will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on December 16 with the winner on aggregate to proceed to the final round of qualifiers scheduled for February 2018.


