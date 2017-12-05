Ogun To Provide Special Healthcare For Road Accident Victims

Ogun State Government has promised to provide special health care support for victims of road accidents within 24 hours of the incident in any part of the State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Mr Babatunde Ipaye, said this during the second Annual Trace Corps Commander’s Conference in Abeokuta tagged: “Capacity Building in Road Traffic Management: Panacea for Combating Road Traffic Crashes within Ogun State.

He said with the initiative, the state government will ensure the protection and safety by collaborating with the Corps on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training to equip officers and men who are in most cases the first respondents at an accident scene.

“We will take responsibility of crash victims by taking them to any of the State Hospitals within 24 hours of any road accident. We will also ensure that the people of the state are protected, that is why we will be collaborating with Trace on CPR training,” he said.

The State government according to Ipaye will also partner Psychiatric hospitals at checkmating irrational driving habits on the highways, saying those found guilty would be made to undergo a psychiatric test.