Kano APC Endorses Buhari, Ganduje For Second Term

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have adopted President Muhammadu Buhari as their candidate for the 2019 general elections.

Leaders and members of the party in the state also endorsed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as their sole candidate for 2019.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said the endorsements took place during the APC stakeholders’ meeting held on the margins of President Buhari’s working visit to Kano State.

The meeting was also attended by Governor Ganduje; his deputy, Professor Hafizu Abubakar; the APC State Chairman, Inuwa Abbas, and the members of the State Executive Committee among others.

According to the statement, President Buhari did not say he accepted, neither did he decline to accept the endorsement in his speech.

Shehu said the party leaders were so committed to their pledge even as they promised to procure the nomination forms for the President and threatened to sue if he declined the said endorsement.

He added that President Buhari merely beamed with smiles and went on to underscore the need for unity in the party and among the diverse peoples of Nigeria.

Abbas hinged their endorsement of the President on the progress made in the last two years, especially in the fields of security, the war against corruption and the restructuring of the economy.

“Security is important for everyone, not just for Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. We are convinced that you are best for these times when the country has begun to muster energy and resources to develop agriculture, infrastructure and empower the younger citizens,” he said.

Speaking on a humorous note, Governor Ganduje said the party was prepared to drag the President to court to force his acceptance of the second term ticket.

In his response, President Buhari said he understood the clamour by the ordinary people on the streets who raised four fingers on each arm, ”meaning four-plus-four”.

He, however, stressed the need to sanitise party politics by ridding it of vote buying and violence.

“What I saw in the elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Rivers, the use of money and those headless bodies really upset me; I don’t wish to see that anywhere.

“I would not have won if money and killing was the modus of operation. That is my view of politics,” the President said.

The meeting also had in attendance members of the APC National Executive Committee from Kano State, members of the National Assembly from the state; as well as the Speaker and 34 of the 40 members of the Kano State House of Assembly among others.